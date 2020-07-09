New satellite images show activity at suspected North Korean nuclear facility

New satellite imagery shows recent activity at a previously undeclared North Korean facility that researchers suspect is being used to build nuclear warheads.

According to CNN, the images are believed to be linked to North Korea's nuclear programme. The said site is in the village of Wollo-ri near the country's capital city of Pyongyang and has not been previously disclosed to the public.

The facility was first identified in 2015 by researchers at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies.

The public disclosure of yet another previously unidentified North Korean facility again negates President Donald Trump's infamous claim in 2018 that North Korea no longer poses a nuclear threat.

It also comes as talks between Washington and Pyongyang remain stalled.

Additionally, the site appears to contain an underground facility, according to satellite images, though experts acknowledge it is difficult to assess how extensive that facility is.

Satellite photos also reveal consistent vehicle movement at the site, indicating it remains active and has a continuing role in North Korea's nuclear development.