/New Delhi eyes Ganga water treaty with Bangladesh after suspension of India-Pak Indus water treaty

After India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Modi-led government is now eyeing to make changes in the Ganga Water-Sharing treaty with Bangladesh. The agreement was formulated in 1996 when Sheikh Hasina came into power as Bangladesh's Prime Minister, establishing a framework for the distribution of the flow of Ganga at the Farakka Barrage in West Bengal during the critical dry period from January 1 to May 31 annually.

As the agreement for sharing Ganga waters expires in 2026 after 30 years since its implementation, New Delhi is planning to make a fresh treaty that could address its present developmental requirements, including irrigation, port operations, and power generation, sources told ET.

“There is a need to rethink the treaty to ensure optimum balance in water sharing between West Bengal and Bangladesh,” officials told Economic Times. He also added that a revised agreement must account for the emerging water demands of India and the evolving hydro-climatic realities of the subcontinent.

What is the Ganga water treaty?

The 1996 water-sharing treaty between India and Bangladesh was signed to address disputes over the distribution of water from the Farakka Barrage.

Tensions began after the barrage became operational in 1975, diverting Ganges water to the Hooghly River to keep the Calcutta port navigable.

The agreement defined how the Ganges water would be shared between India, as the upstream country, and Bangladesh, the downstream. The barrage, located on the Bhagirathi River about 10 km from the Bangladesh border, channels around 40,000 cusecs of water into a feeder canal for the Kolkata Port Trust.

Under the current arrangement, each country receives 35,000 cusecs of water on alternating 10-day cycles during the dry season between March 11 and May 11.

Why is India up to?

As the countries alternate receive 35,000 cusecs of water during critical 10-day windows in March and May every year, however, India is now demanding an additional 30,000–35,000 cusecs of water during this period to meet rising demands in West Bengal and neighbouring states.

According to a report in the Economic Times, the West Bengal government highlighted that the current provisions of the treaty do not meet its industrial and drinking water requirements.

The original intention of the Farakka Barrage was to navigate the surrounding region’s needs and expand from agriculture to urban consumption, prompting calls for a modernised water-sharing approach.