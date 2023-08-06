New COVID-19 variants spark concerns in US, UK: Here’s what you can do if catch them

In recent months, COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in some parts of the world, including the United States and the United Kingdom where new variants were recently detected. Data by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that hospital admissions due to Covid and positive test rates are on the rise, reported Time.

US: Rise in cases and new COVID-19 variants

The recent data from the CDC shows that the EG.5 variant of the coronavirus is responsible for more than 17 per cent of new cases over the past two weeks or so, which is said to be the highest prevalence of any strain currently spreading across the country.

It also surpassed the previously prevalent so-called “Arcturus” variant, which accounted for nearly 16 per cent of infections in the US. The World Health Organization last month upgraded the EG.5 variant to its “variant under monitoring,” classification, a step below a “variant of concern”.

This comes after the EG.5’s global prevalence nearly doubled from mid-June to mid-July and has been detected in as many as 45 countries, reported WHO. However, last month, the United Nations health agency said that there is no evidence of “rising cases and deaths or a change in disease severity associated with EG.5.”

The EG.5 variant is a descendant of XBB.1.9.2 but with an additional mutation. As per reports citing experts, this recent uptick in cases during the American summer season could be an indicator of what is to come in winter.

While there have been multiple rises, drops and waves of Covid infections since 2020, the recent one is said to be the most notable one since the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) ended in the US, back in May.

“U.S. COVID-19 rates are still near historic lows after 7 months of steady declines,” CDC spokesperson Kathleen Conley told CBS News. However, the US has also experienced a rise in COVID-19 in the “past three summers, so it’s not surprising to see an uptick.”

However, experts note that there is insufficient evidence that this rise will lead to a bigger outbreak, reported Time magazine.

What’s the situation in the UK?

In the UK, the recent uptick in cases has reportedly been attributed to variant EG.5.1, nicknamed Eris. The variant, which has descended from the rapidly spreading Omicron, was first flagged last month across Britain.

The variant Eris is found in one of the seven new coronavirus cases, said the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). As per the latest data, the cases of the Eris variant now account for 14.6 per cent of all cases, reported the British media.

What can you do?

Even after three years or so, advice around COVID-19 stays the same with some changes. Here’s what you should do if you have or think you have COVID-19.

Get tested

Make sure to get tested and confirm if you have COVID-19. The CDC recommends that if you have symptoms of the virus, “test immediately”. However, if you do not have symptoms but have been exposed to COVID-19, wait at least five full days before taking a test.

What to do if the test is positive?

Inform everyone you’ve recently been around since it is possible that you were infectious before you developed symptoms or got tested. As per the CDC guidelines, anyone with COVID-19 should isolate themselves from others for at least five days.

Possible treatment

COVID-19 can cause symptoms ranging from “mild to very severe,” as per the CDC, with old people at high risk of getting very sick. Therefore, it recommends medications to treat COVID-19 – prescribed by a healthcare provider – and started as soon as possible after diagnosis to be effective.

The CDC also recommends drinking plenty of fluids and using over-the-counter anti-fever medications if necessary but in case of severe symptoms, like difficulty breathing or chest pain, seek medical care immediately.



