New COVID-19 sub-variant 'Arcturus' detected in at least 24 countries; Here's all you need to know about it

Arcturus, a new COVID-19 sub-variant, has caught the attention of the World Health Organization (WHO). The new omicron variant, XBB.1.16, causes familiar symptoms of previous variants of coronavirus. However, there's a new symptom: conjunctivitis. India was the first country to detect Arcturus. The highly contagious and new COVID-19 strain is in at least 24 countries. According to experts, the variant is a matter of discussion but not a cause of concern. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States reported that the new variant accounted for seven per cent of the recorded COVID-19 cases.

Here's everything you need to know about the Arcturus variant.

How is Arcturus different from other COVID-19 variants?

According to Healthline, the profile of Arcturus is similar to previous omicron sub-variants. However, the additional mutation in the spike protein makes it more contagious. WHO has recognised it as a 'variant under monitoring.' The new variant causes the same symptoms but is not ultra-severe. But some clinical characteristics make it different from other omicron sub-variants. Apart from fever, its tendency to produce conjunctivitis (inflammation of the outside of the eye) is a distinguished symptom.

How to protect yourself from Arcturus?

The methods we have practised over the past three years since the pandemic applies to the latest COVID-19 sub-variant. Some of the most important measures include staying updated with vaccinations and booster doses, wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands, and aiming to spend time outdoors or in well-ventilated areas.

The best measure to protect themselves from the new omicron variant is vaccination. The virus might have mutated, evading the original vaccines. Thus, it is crucial to get the bivalent booster which targets multiple sub-variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Is the new COVID-19 sub-variant 'Arcturus' dangerous?

Experts are examining the Arcturus sub-variant closely. However, they are not concerned about it the way they were during the initial outbreak of the coronavirus. There is no reason to panic, but researchers have advised people to stay cautious of Arcturus. High-risk groups, such as people older than 65 with underlying sickness, pregnant women, and people with weak immunity, must take precautions and wear a mask.

(With inputs from agencies)