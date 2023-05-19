New Caledonia tsunami, earthquake updates I What we know so far

New Caledonia tsunami updates: After a massive earthquake of 7.7 magnitude struck the Pacific Ocean, southeast of New Caledonia on Friday, a tsunami warning is also triggered in the area. As per the US Geological Service, the quake was detected at a depth of 37 kilometres (23 miles).

"Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts within 1,000 km (620 miles) of the earthquake epicentre," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said in a bulletin.

Several Pacific states have issued tsunami warnings including Vanuatu, Fiji and Kiribati after the major earthquake. Here’s what we know so far about Tsunami warnings in the Pacific The PTWC said waves up to 3 metres (10 feet) above tides were possible for Vanuatu and urged people in affected coastal areas to be alert. Smaller waves were possible for Fiji, New Caledonia, Kiribati and New Zealand, the centre said.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department said an earthquake of such magnitude had the potential to cause “destructive Tsunami waves” of 1-3 metres (3-10 feet) that could strike Vanuatu coastlines. The island nation has warned its citizens to seek higher ground, as the office of Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department is receiving calls from people on the southern islands who had felt the shaking.

On the contrary, a hotel receptionist in the New Caledonia capital, Noumea told AFP that she felt no shaking from the tremor.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology, on the other hand, said there was no tsunami threat to mainland Australia but Lord Howe Island, which is located 780 km (421 nautical miles) northeast of Sydney in the Tasman Sea, is under a threat warning.

New Zealand’s National Management Agency said that strong and unusual currents and surges could be expected along the coastal areas. Though they said the tsunami activity could be expected but there is no need for evacuation as of now.

Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency also tweeted that there was currently no threat of a tsunami for the region.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE