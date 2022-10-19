'Never have seen such violence,' say Oklahoma police after discovering dismembered bodies of 4 men

Four men who went missing in the Okmulgee area of Oklahoma in the USA last week have been found dead. The investigation which started off as a missing person case has now turned into a full-blown murder investigation as the four middle-aged men have been found dismembered in a local river.

According to Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice, so far in his career, he hadn't seen a case involving such a level of violence.

"I've worked over 80 murders in my career. I have worked murders involving multiple victims. I have worked dismemberments, but this case involves the highest number of victims, and it's a very violent event."

Prentice added that all four men, identified as Mark Chastain (32), Billy Chastain (30) Mike Sparks (32) and Alex Stevens (29) were shot. A bystander who saw something unusual in the river and alerted the police about it. After the officials arrived, they discovered the bodies with remnants spread in and around the river bank.

Prior to the incident, the men had gathered at Billy Chastain's home before leaving from there on bicycles at around 9 PM. The families lodged a missing person complaint on Monday night or early Tuesday.

According to the police, the males were planning to commit a crime before they left. However, what adds more mystery to the case is the fact that a person whom police spoke to in connection with the cases has gone missing since Saturday night.

Prentice added the said person might be suicidal and that no charges had been brought against him, up until now.

