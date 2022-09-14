US teen who killed her rapist sentenced to 5 years in prison, ordered to pay $150,000 fine

A US teenager who was also a victim of human trafficking was given a five-year prison term and ordered to pay $150,000 (£130,350) to the family of the alleged rapist.

When Pieper Lewis was allegedly raped in June 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa, she was only 15 years old. The now-17-year-old was accused of killing 37-year-old Zachary Brooks.

Later, she entered a guilty plea to deliberate injury and involuntary manslaughter, each of which carry a maximum 10-year prison sentence.

On Tuesday, Polk County District Judge David M Porter sentenced Lewis to five years of closely monitored probation and ordered her to pay $150,000 in compensation to Brooks' family. If she breaks the terms of her probation, she might receive a 20-year sentence.

"This court is presented with no other option," Judge Porter remarked in reference to the payment to the alleged rapist's estate.

The girl recalled how the 28-year-old had held her at knifepoint and had her accompany Brooks to his residence. She claimed to have stabbed Brooks in a fit of rage after he had raped her once more, taking a knife from the bedside table, according to the authorities.

Iowa is a state without safe harbour laws, which provide victims of human trafficking with some level of criminal immunity. Additionally, the prosecution claimed that Lewis' guilty plea waived any affirmative defences.

A plan to establish a safe harbour statute for victims of human trafficking had passed the Iowa House earlier this year, according to Karl Schilling of the Iowa Organization for Victim Assistance, but it had stuck in the Senate due to worries from law enforcement groups that it was too broad.

(with inputs from agencies)