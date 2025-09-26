/Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu to address UNGA over allegations of Gaza genocide today

Amid mounting pressure over the war in Gaza, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is to address the United Nations General Assembly today. Earlier on Thursday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the world leaders via a video link after the Trump administration denied him a visa to enter the United States. Israel is under increasing global pressure to end its genocide in Gaza.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has accused “the extremist Israeli government” of using starvation as a war tactic to extend its settlements to the Gaza territory. The 89-year-old Palestinian President said 65,419 people have been killed and 167,160 wounded since October 2023 in response to the 1,139 people killed and roughly 200 taken captive by Hamas.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“What Israel is carrying out is not merely an aggression….It is a war crime and a crime against humanity that is both documented and monitored, and it will be recorded in history books and the pages of international conscience as one of the most horrific chapters of humanitarian tragedy in the 20th and 21st centuries,” said Abbas. He thanked those countries which recognised the Palestinian state and said, "Hamas will not have a role to play in governance."

With Australia, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom, 157 of the 193 member states of the United Nations (UN), or approximately 81 per cent, have accepted the statehood of Palestine. In a situation, Netanyahu's annual speech at the UN General Assembly is expected to be nothing short of a spectacle. The International Criminal Court have already issued an arrest warrant against Netanyahu, accusing him of war crimes, which he vehemently denies. His flight took a detour without entering too deeply into the European airspace. Against the backdrop of this, Netanyahu sounded resolute, “I will tell our truth."

“Since October 2023, Israeli officials have demonstrated a clear and consistent intent to establish permanent military control over Gaza and to change its demographic composition while systematically destroying Palestinian life in Gaza," said one UN report released on Tuesday.

Trump says ‘will not allow’ Netanyahu to annex the West Bank

Trump on Thursday told a reporter at the Oval Office that he 'will not allow' Netanyahu to annex the West Bank. Following Netanyahu's UNGA speech, Trump will hold a meeting with him on Monday. "We're getting pretty close to having a deal on Gaza, and maybe even peace," said Trump.

On Wednesday morning, Israel closed the only crossing between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and neighbouring Jordan, trapping more than two million Palestinians from accessing the outside world.



