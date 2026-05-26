/Netanyahu taken to hospital months after prostate cancer treatment: What happened to Israeli PM?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to a hospital in Jerusalem on Monday evening (May 25), his office reportedly said a statement. The Times of Israel quoted local media reports and said that Netanyahu was undergoing “unspecified dental treatment” at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem. The comes after Netanyahu last month revealed in a social media statement that he had undergone successful radiation therapy at Hadassah Hospital for a malignant prostate tumour. He said the information had been withheld earlier because Iran could have exploited it for propaganda during the recent conflict. As the Iran war began, rumours have been floating that he has been killed or may have fled the country. However, none of it was true. Scrutiny surrounding Benjamin Netanyahu’s health has persisted for years, with the Israeli leader repeatedly facing criticism over the alleged withholding of medical information from the public.

Netanyahu’s health under scrutiny

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The health of 76-year-old Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has remained under intense public scrutiny following multiple medical episodes and criticism over the limited disclosure of his health condition. Netanyahu did not disclose when he was diagnosed with tumour, when the treatment began, or when it concluded. His announcement was accompanied by an annual health report and a separate note on the cancer treatment, but both documents drew criticism for lacking detail. The report reportedly contained only a few vague bullet points, did not mention the year it covered, and carried no hospital branding or formal certification.