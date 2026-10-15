/'Netanyahu should be prosecuted, put on trial': Nobel Peace Prize winner

Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay, who is a South African judge, said she was “confident” that the Israeli prime minister would one day be in the dock of the International Criminal Court (ICC). During her stint as the head of the UN’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry last year, Pillay found that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.

She has said that there little political will to arrest Netanyahu to face the ICC accusations, which the Israeli Prime Minister has denied.

When asked whether Netanyahu was ever likely to appear in the ICC dock, Pillay said, “All my life I’ve seen people get around difficulties, so I’m confident that it will happen," reported The Telegraph.

“Netanyahu should be prosecuted”

While in another interview with Sky News, she talked about her report which said Israel disproportionately targeted civilians and children in Gaza.

“Our recommendation, our finding, is that the president, prime minister Netanyahu, and the former minister of defence should be put on trial.

“They should be prosecuted either by national courts or by the International Criminal Court, the most likely international court that would be able to put these individuals on trial," said Pillay.

Shae also slammed US President Donald Trump for his “illegal” sanctions against the ICC. She called the sanctions illegal and questioned its timing, just hours after news of her Nobel Prize win.

When asked by AFP what she she would like to tell Trump, Pillay said, "Call in your legal advisors to explain to you what international law is and why you must not interfere in the affairs of an independent international court."