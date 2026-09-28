/Netanyahu 'secretly' flies to Abu Dhabi, meets UAE president: Reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to United Arab Emirates on a private plane and secretly met President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, reported Israeli media on Sunday.

According to Channel 12, which cited two unnamed sources, Netanyahu flew on a private plane, the same one he used to visit the UAE during the Iran war earlier this year, to Abu Dhabi shortly after noon, landed at 3:10 p.m. and spent four hours in the UAE.

The UAE or the Prime Minister’s Office has not yet commented on the claim of Netanyahu's visit to UAE.

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The visit comes amid a series of media disclosures regarding intelligence warnings Netanyahu allegedly received from UAE president ahead of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas but failed to pass it on to his security chiefs.

UAE has said that both the countries have maintained "open and direct lines of communication" since diplomatic relations were established in 2020.

Meanwhile , The National newspaper, based in Abu Dhabi quoted an unnamed UAE official source as saying that the country discusses security matters with other states through the relevant agencies, “not at the level of national leaders.”

Netanyahu, who is facing a tough reelection campaign has denied the report of a warning given by the Emirati leader about the Oct 7 attack and that he “secretly visited” the Gulf country and met with the president. He has threatened legal action against the Haaretz newspaper, which first reported the news.