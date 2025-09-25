Google Preferred
Netanyahu’s plane avoids French, Spanish airspace while flying to US. Was it an attempt to avoid arrest? Here’s what we know

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 25, 2025, 20:09 IST | Updated: Sep 25, 2025, 20:09 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

It came two weeks after the Israeli PM's office said that some journalists and members of Netanyahu’s entourage would not accompany him for “technical arrangements related to seating and security.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who left Tel Aviv on Wednesday (September 24) for his US visit, takes precautions while flying. His aircraft took an unusual route to avoid flying over French and Spanish airspace. Although, according to FlightRadar24, the flight briefly overflew Greece and Italy. It was an attempt to avoid being arrested, as both countries have issued an arrest warrant for him for his alleged war crimes.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has not publicly said why it took the unusual route, and CNN has approached it for comment.

It came two weeks after the Israeli PM's office said that some journalists and members of Netanyahu’s entourage would not accompany him for “technical arrangements related to seating and security.”

Meanwhile, the Jerusalem Post reported that the avoidance of French and Spanish airspace was a way of compensating for the additional fuel required.

A French diplomatic source said France had accepted an Israeli request to fly over French airspace.

“Eventually they decided to take another route and we don’t know the reason,” said the diplomat.

Netanyahu’s last trip to the United States in July flew over Greece, Italy, and France, according to ADS-B Exchange, another flight tracking website.

