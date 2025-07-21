/Netanyahu diagnosed with intestinal inflammation, now recuperating at home

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is recovering at home after being diagnosed with intestinal inflammation caused by spoiled food, his office announced on Sunday.

He was examined overnight by Prof Alon Hershko of Jerusalem's Hadassah-Ein Kerem Medical and is receiving treatment with intravenous fluids for dehydration. His condition is described as good. Following doctors' orders, Netanyahu will rest at home for the next three days while continuing to conduct state affairs.

The incident up follows a series of health issues for Netanyahu, 75, including a routine colonoscopy in May and prostate surgery in December. Both times, Justice Minister Yariv Levin served as acting Prime Minister while Netanyahu was sedated.

In March, Netanyahu underwent hernia surgery under full anesthesia and later missed work due to the flu. In 2023, he had a pacemaker implanted after doctors diagnosed a long-standing heart conduction problem. That surgery came days after he was hospitalised for dehydration, though doctors later linked the incident to an undiagnosed heart issue.

Netanyahu's most recent public medical report, issued in January 2023, described him as in a "completely normal state of health," with no signs of arrhythmia and the pacemaker functioning properly. The document, however, was not an official government health report but rather a summary compiled by his personal medical team.

Despite government protocols urging prime ministers to release annual health summaries, Netanyahu issued no such report between 2016 and 2023, and none has been released this year. Those protocols are not legally binding, and he cannot be compelled to disclose his medical history.