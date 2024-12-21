Kathmandu, Nepal

A proposal to ban helicopter flights in Nepal’s Everest region has ignited a heated debate between environmentalists and tourism operators over its potential impact.

Sagarmatha National Park authorities recently announced plans to halt helicopter tours over the Khumbu Valley, including flights to Mount Everest, starting in 2025. The move aims to address concerns over the growing environmental and noise pollution caused by increasing helicopter traffic.

Environmental impact at the forefront

The proposed ban is driven by concerns over the disruption caused by helicopter flights. Local authorities argue that the noise from the helicopters disturbs both the local communities and the tourists who come to experience the serene landscape of the Everest region. Supporters of the ban believe it is essential to preserve the environment and protect the livelihoods of those who rely on eco-tourism.

Helicopter industry resists

Despite the environmental concerns, the helicopter tourism industry has pushed back against the proposed ban. The Airline Operators Association of Nepal (AOAN) has announced that its members will continue their services, particularly for flights already booked by tourists, some of which were scheduled a year in advance. The association argues that helicopter tourism plays a crucial role in the local economy and supports the livelihoods of guides, porters and businesses in the region.

Adding to the complexity, Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAN) has stated that it has jurisdiction over aviation regulations, not the national park, meaning decisions about flight restrictions fall under its purview rather than local conservation authorities.

The proposed ban is set to take effect in 2025, but its future remains uncertain. With strong opposition from the helicopter industry and past challenges in enforcing similar measures, the outcome of this conflict will be crucial in determining how tourism is managed in the Everest region moving forward.

