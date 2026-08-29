/Nepal-Tibet flood disaster: Death toll hits 586, over 2,400 missing as rescue effort faces fresh flood threat

The scale of the disaster along the Nepal-Tibet border continued to grow on Friday (Aug 29), with 586 deaths (579 in Nepal, and 7 in China). Meanwhile, the number of people missing in Nepal and China have surpassed 2,400 as rescuers continue to search through mud, debris and damaged infrastructure for survivors.

The disaster, triggered by a glacial collapse and a huge debris flow, has swept through villages, hydropower sites and major transport routes. The US Geological Survey said the event was the deadliest disaster to hit Nepal since the 2015 earthquake.

The latest figures are a sharp rise from earlier estimates. Nepal's disaster authority said 517 foreigners were among those still missing.

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Fresh flood threat complicates rescue

Rescue operations have been further complicated by the risk of new flooding. Nepali police have ordered rescuers to move to safer locations after receiving information that a water dam had burst on the Tibetan side. In China, rescue operations in the worst-hit part of Gyirong were temporarily suspended because of fears of renewed flooding.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that a lake created by huge piles of debris had begun overflowing towards areas where rescue teams were working. The water level later fell and authorities said rescue operations could resume in an orderly manner.

Nepal's Flood Forecasting Division had earlier warned about the growing lake behind the landslide debris.

Workers trapped inside hydropower tunnels

The devastation has hit the country's hydropower infrastructure particularly hard. The Nepali military located workers trapped inside the tunnel of the Trishuli 3A hydropower project. Army spokesman Raja Ram Basnet said two helicopters had been sent to the site, although locating the tunnel entrances remained difficult.

Around 350 workers and residents had been brought to safety, while efforts continued to reach more than 100 people still trapped inside.

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Survivors at other hydropower projects described how quickly the flood arrived. Buddha Tamang, who was working inside a dam tunnel when the disaster struck, told AFP that senior officers working elsewhere were swept away.

India recovers seven bodies

The disaster's impact has extended beyond Nepal. Indian authorities said seven bodies had been recovered from rivers flowing from Nepal, with the victims believed to have been swept downstream by the floods.

In Tibet, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported seven deaths and 554 people still missing. Authorities said 555 stranded tourists and 499 Chinese residents had been evacuated from the affected areas.

China has also deployed emergency personnel and equipment to the disaster zone, while President Xi Jinping chaired a meeting on the rescue effort and offered assistance to Nepal.

Pilgrims among the missing