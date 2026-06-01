/Nepal’s Rabi Lamichhane to visit India for talks with ruling party BJP

New Delhi: The president of Nepal’s Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Rabi Lamichhane, will make a five-day official visit to India starting Monday at the invitation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin, the two parties have announced.

Mr Lamichhane, a prominent Nepali politician and former deputy prime minister, is expected to hold high-level political and diplomatic meetings in New Delhi with senior BJP leadership, including Mr Nabin. The visit, from 1 to 5 June, also includes engagements with the Nepali community in India and a personal trip to Ayodhya.

In a press release, the BJP described the visit as an opportunity to “initiate party-to-party engagement” between the two organisations. “The visit seeks to initiate party-to-party engagement between RSP and BJP and provide an opportunity for exchange of views on organisational practices, democratic processes and people-centric political outreach,” the statement said.

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The BJP press release added that the delegation, led by Mr Lamichhane, would meet Mr Nabin and other senior leaders. The statement by Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, the party’s in-charge of foreign affairs, said, “The BJP welcomes the delegation and looks forward to constructive dialogue.”

The RSP’s own statement provided further details. “Rabi Lamichhane, President of the Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP), will be visiting India from June 1 to June 5 at the invitation of Mr. Nitin Nabin, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” it said.

“During his visit, President Lamichhane will engage in high-level political and diplomatic meetings in New Delhi, including discussions with the top leadership of the BJP. Furthermore, the visit includes meetings with the Nepali community and party well-wishers residing in India, alongside a personal trip to Ayodhya.”

The official RSP delegation includes senior figures such as Bipin Kumar Acharya, Joint General Secretary and Member of the House of Representatives; Deepak Bohora, Secretariat Member and Member of the House of Representatives; Nikita Poudel and Pradip Acharya. The Nepali Embassy in New Delhi is coordinating the high-level engagements.

Rabi Lamichhane, 50, is one of Nepal’s most influential political figures. A former television journalist turned populist leader, he founded the Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) in 2022. The party has rapidly risen as a major force, capitalising on public anger against traditional parties. Lamichhane has served twice as Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.