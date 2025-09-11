/Nepal political crisis: From Balen Shah to Kul Man Ghising — Top names for interim leader for new govt

The government in Nepal has fallen, but the protest is continuing. Some say Gen Z wants monarchy back, others say that they want a corruption-free government. Ex-PM KP Oli has fled and issued an anti-India statement, while other former leaders have said that there should be a people-led government. Amid the chaos and breakdown of political order, several names are floating for the post of new Prime Minister. A section of protesters support Kathmandu Mayor Balendra aka Balen Shah, while Others support former Nepal Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki. On Sep 11, another name made headlines - Kul Man Ghising.

Here's a list of all the names that are floating for new Nepal leaders :

Kathmandu Mayor Balendra aka Balen Shah

Former Nepal Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki

Kul Man Ghising

Harka Sampang

Sumana Shrestha

Nepal Protest

Nepal is witnessing a youth-led protest over digital censorship that soon spiralled into a full-blown political crisis. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down. Several ministers were assaulted, chased and their homes were set afire by angry protesters. Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of former PM Jhalanath Khanal, died after her home was torched. Protesters also stormed and set fire to key government buildings, including Parliament, the PM’s residence, and the President’s house.