/Nepal political crisis: From Balen Shah to Kul Man Ghising — Top names for interim leader for new govt

The government in Nepal has fallen, but the protest is continuing. Some say Gen Z wants monarchy back, others say that they want a corruption-free government. Ex-PM KP Oli has fled and issued an anti-India statement, while other former leaders have said that there should be a people-led government. Amid the chaos and breakdown of political order, several names are floating for the post of new Prime Minister. A section of protesters support Kathmandu Mayor Balendra aka Balen Shah, while Others support former Nepal Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki. On Sep 11, another name made headlines - Kul Man Ghising.
Nepal is witnessing a youth-led protest over digital censorship that soon spiralled into a full-blown political crisis. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down. Several ministers were assaulted, chased and their homes were set afire by angry protesters. Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of former PM Jhalanath Khanal, died after her home was torched. Protesters also stormed and set fire to key government buildings, including Parliament, the PM’s residence, and the President’s house.
While the trigger was a sweeping government move on September 4, when 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Whatsapp and X were blocked, protesters, mostly youngsters, also came to the streets over rising corruption, a lack of accountability and inequality from the top echelons of the nation. Termed by many as the ‘Gen Z Protest’ or even the ‘Gen Z Revolution’, Nepal on Tuesday witnessed widespread unrest marked by vandalism, violent clashes, and assaults on public officials. At least 19 people were killed in a deadly clash between protesters and security forces in Nepal as protests intensified. Moreover, Nepali police said that more than 13,500 prisoners broke out of jails across the country during anti-government protests.