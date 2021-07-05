Nearly 99.2% of coronavirus deaths in US were unvaccinated, claims Anthony Fauci

Adding to US President Joe Biden’s request to the nation, America’s top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has claimed that 99.2 per cent of recent Covid deaths have been of unvaccinated people.

Fauci revealed the data at NBC’s "Meet the Press" programme where he talked about how these deaths could have been avoided if people had gotten vaccinated on time.

"It's really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable," he said.

Talking about coronavirus as a 'formidable enemy', Fauci said the country does have a "countermeasure that's highly, highly effective. And that's the reason why it's all the more sad and all the more tragic why it isn't being completely implemented in this country."

Fauci urged people to put aside all differences, be it ideological or fundamental beliefs, and come together in fighting the common enemy of humankind.

Talking about how some countries are struggling to vaccinate locals, he reminded people that the US is fortunate to have enough vaccine doses to inoculate the majority of the population.

His request has come a day after Joe Biden expressed concern about the Delta variant of coronavirus in the country and said that the reason behind a 10 per cent increase in cases is the latest Delta variant which is highly contagious, especially in the areas where vaccination rates are low.

"I am concerned that people who have not gotten vaccinated have the capacity to catch the variant and spread the variant to other people who haven’t been vaccinated," Biden said. "I'm not concerned there’s going to be a major outbreak … another epidemic nationwide. But I am concerned lives will be lost."