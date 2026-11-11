/Nearly $900 billion in computing commitments: The massive financial risk behind Anthropic's IPO

Anthropic is preparing for a potentially historic stock market debut, but its IPO prospectus reveals a financial challenge that investors cannot ignore: $895.4 billion in computing spending commitments. The company behind Claude AI needs enormous computing capacity to develop and run its models. However, these long-term infrastructure agreements could put pressure on its finances if demand, revenue growth or access to funding falls short of expectations.

The figure is particularly significant because Anthropic is seeking a valuation of up to $1.4 trillion. Nearly half of its computing commitments are expected to fall due before the end of 2030, according to Reuters.

Nearly $900 billion: What has Anthropic committed to?

Anthropic's amended IPO filing shows that its computing commitments total $895.4 billion. Around $69.8 billion is due in the 12 months following September 30, 2026. These commitments cover the computing infrastructure needed to train and operate advanced AI models. They involve partners including Amazon and Google. Importantly, the $895.4 billion figure does not mean Anthropic must pay the entire amount immediately. These are long-term spending and infrastructure obligations spread across several years. However, their scale makes them a major factor in assessing the company's financial exposure.

The biggest risk: What if computing capacity is delayed?

Anthropic has warned that some infrastructure partners depend on third-party financing or credit support to acquire chips and build computing capacity. If that funding becomes unavailable or more expensive, contracted computing capacity could be delayed, reduced, repriced or not delivered.

That creates a difficult situation: Anthropic needs reliable computing resources to grow, but its ability to access them partly depends on the financial health of its partners.

Rising costs meet slower revenue growth

The timing adds another concern. Anthropic's revenue rose 47% quarter-on-quarter to $16.96 billion in the third quarter of 2026. However, that was slower than the 144% growth recorded in the previous quarter. The company also incurred $5 billion in additional computing costs during the quarter. Its operating result shifted from a $974 million profit in the second quarter to a $567 million loss in the third.

Can Anthropic turn its AI boom into sustainable returns?