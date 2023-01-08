NATO refuses Serbian government's request to send troops to Kosovo, post clashes

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday said that the government's request to deploy around 1,000 army personnel and police to Kosovo after clashes between the authorities in Kosovo and Serbs was declined by NATO's mission in Kosovo, KFOR.

In 2008, Kosovo declared independence from Serbia to protect Albanians after the 1998-1999 war during which rump-Yugoslavia, which included Montenegro and Serbia, was bombed by NATO.

"They (KFOR) replied they consider that there is no need for the return of the Serbian army to Kosovo ... citing the United Nations resolution approving their mandate in Kosovo," said Serbian President Vucic during an interview with the private Pink television.

Serbia requests deployment of troops

Last month, after the war ended, Serbia for the first requested for deployment of military troops in Kosovo after the clashes broke out between Serbs and Kosovo authorities in the northern region, where the former constitute a majority.

The resolution of the UN Security Council resolution says that Serbia should be allowed, if KFOR approves, to deploy its military personnel at the Orthodox Christian religious sites, border crossings and areas where Serbs are present in the majority.

Vucic slammed KFOR for informing about its decision to the Serbian government on the eve of Orthodox Christmas after an off-duty soldier was arrested by Kosovo police for allegedly shooting and hurting two Serbs, who were aged 11 and 21, in the southern town of Shterpce.

Police said that the victims were admitted to the hospital and they did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. The incident was condemned by Kosovo authorities which further escalated tensions.

Thousands of Serbs protest peacefully in Shterpce

Thousands of Serbs gathered on Sunday to peacefully protest in Shterpce against what they termed as "violence against Serbs".

Head of the Serb List, Kosovo's main Serb party, Goran Rakic, alleged that Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti of making efforts to drive out Serbs.

"His goal is to create such conditions so that Serbs leave their homes. My message is that we must not surrender,” Rakic said.

As per the Serbian media report, another man was allegedly attacked by Albanians on Saturday. The media in Pristina claimed that a Kosovo bus going, that was travelling via Serbia to Germany, was attacked and rocks were used to break its windscreen on the same day.