'Will always come together': NATO chief's big statement as Trump mocks UK's Starmer amid Hormuz tension

Days after US President Donald Trump expressed his disappointment over the non-cooperation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member nations in securing the Strait of Hormuz, the group's chief Mark Rutte on Sunday (Mar 22) has said that the countries will eventually “always come together.” The statement by NATO chief Rutte came as Trump shared a video on his Truth Social network on Sunday of a TV comedy skit showing a terrified British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hoping to dodge a phone call with the American leader. Trump did not write any comment with the shared video, but it hints at his anger that he has expressed about Britain's delay in allowing the US to use UK bases for attacking Iran. In what seems like an attempt to ease Trump's frustration, Rutte said that 22 countries, including the UK have stepped forward to address security in the Strait of Hormuz.

What NATO chief said?

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NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Sunday (Mar 23) said that he understands US President Trump's frustration, but explained that European countries needed a couple of weeks to eventually come together to help the US in fight against Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz. "I understand the president’s frustration that it takes some time, but again, I also ask for some understanding, because nations had to prepare for this, not knowing and for good reasons about the initial attack on Iran, but now coming together to make sure that we can be able to secure the Strait of Hormuz,” Rutte said in an interview with CBS News. He added that NATO will “always come together” and it is “only logical that European countries needed a couple of weeks” to rally around plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, as they were not given notice before the initial US-Israeli strikes on Iran.To ease Trump's anger against the UK PM, he also noted that Starmer is “at the forefront” of the effort to provide support to the US over Hormuz.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said that American allies are beginning to “come around” on providing support to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. "We are seeing our allies come around as they should, but at the same time, the president is not going to stand for this regime, as it has threatened and tried for five decades to hold the world’s energy supplies hostage under its genocidal intent,” Waltz told CBS News.

What is the video that Trump shared?

The video that Trump shared on Truth Social is of a skit, aired on the premiere of the new British version of Saturday Night Live -- adapted from the long-running US show. It shows Starmer, played by George Fouracres, panicking inside 10 Downing Street at the prospect of a call with Trump. Starmer turns to a fake David Lammy, his deputy prime minister, and says, “What if Donald shouts at me?” When Trump picks up the phone, Starmer immediately hangs up, asking why it is so difficult to talk to “that scary, scary, wonderful president.” "Sir, just be honest and tell him we can't send any more ships to the Strait of Hormuz," Lammy says in the video. "I just want to keep him happy, Lammy. You don't understand him like I do -- I can change him," Starmer says.

What Trump said about Starmer?

Earlier this month, when Starmer initially declined to let US warplanes use UK bases to strike Iran., an angry Trump said, "This is not Winston Churchill that we're dealing with…I'm disappointed with Keir." He added that he likes the UK PM but Starmer is doing a “big mistake.” "I like him, I think he's a nice man, but I'm disappointed." Trump also expressed frustration over Starmer's initial refusal to allow US access to the Diego Garcia base for offensive strikes on Iran, calling the decision "shocking" and “terrible.” In an interview with The Sun, Trump noted that the "special relationship" was "obviously not what it was," adding that Starmer had not been helpful and he “never thought I'd see that from the UK.” It must be noted that the UK allowed the US to use British bases to strike Iranian sites targeting the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. But Trump said that it is a “very late response.”

What we know about Trump's call for help regarding Strait of Hormuz?

US President Trump urged several countries to help secure the Strait of Hormuz amid an effective Iranian blockade. On March 14, 2024, Trump publicly urged countries heavily reliant oil—specifically China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the UK—to send warships to help police the strait. Trump has labeled NATO allies "cowards" and a "paper tiger" for their reluctance to join. He warned that the alliance faces a "very bad future" if members do not assist in reopening the vital waterway. Germany, Greece, Japan and Australia have ruled out military involvement, while UK and France said they have discussed the importance of reopening the strait but have not committed to sending warships.

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