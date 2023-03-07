Nathan Millard update: Dead body finally found by police; Know the cause of his death & family details

Nathan Millard, a Georgia man who went missing from Baton Rouge over two weeks ago, has been found dead. The remains of the 42-year-old Covington man were found on Monday, Baton Rouge Police Department revealed. His dead body was found near the 2900 block of Scenic Highway, about 3 miles away from the spot where he was seen last.

How was Nathan Millard’s body found?

His remains, according to a Texas EquuSearch representative, were found inside a plastic-wrapped, carpet that had been folded up. Tim Miller, the founder and director of the search and recovery organisation, said in a statement, “We followed a lot of leads. And, you know, thankfully, he was basically, accidentally found by somebody who was just down in that area."

How did Nathan Millard disappear?

The 42-year-old Georgia man has been missing since February 23. He and a client from work attended a Louisiana State University basketball game and then a club in Baton Rouge before he went missing.

As per a statement given by Millard's high school classmate Matt Still to the media, Millard left Happy's around 11:30 p.m. to return to his hotel room but never did. His phone was recovered around four blocks away from the hotel.

What caused Nathan Millard’s death?

Police have not yet determined how Nathan Milliard die. According to a Facebook post from Baton Rouge Police, an autopsy is being carried out. According to Still, Baton Rouge police allegedly showed Millard's wife a video of someone using Millard's credit card and informed her that the card had been used multiple times since Miller was last seen. Police said they were investigating the case as a homicide.

“This is an ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” police said in a statement.

Nathan Millard’s family

Millard was a father of four teenage boys and a daughter who was seven years old. He was travelling for business to scout out potential job sites for his Conyers, Georgia-based company Advanced Construction.