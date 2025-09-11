/NASA has BANNED CHINESE nationals from working on its space programmes. Here is why

NASA has restricted Chinese nationals from accessing the US space agency's facilities, data systems, and meetings. This move stems from national security concerns and increasing technological competition between the US and China. Here is what you should know.

What did NASA say about restrictions on Chinese nationals?

Chinese contractors and researchers who had access to NASA systems and facilities found themselves barred starting September 5.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This abrupt cutoff signals a firm stance to protect sensitive technology and information from potential security breaches.

Confirming the development, Bethany Stevens, NASA's press secretary, said the agency took "internal action pertaining to Chinese nationals—including restricting physical and cybersecurity access to our facilities."

NASA stopped collaborating with China over a decade ago

The enforcement of access restrictions on Chinese nationals working with NASA is a reinforcement of a long-standing policy, reflective of heightened vigilance over security risks.

The US law has prohibited NASA from collaborating with China or Chinese nationals on space programme since 2011.

This was over concerns about spying and theft of intellectual property.

The new ban this month is an extension of such efforts, in order to prevent NASA from sharing sensitive data with China.

US vs China in space: Suspicion and visa challenges

The restrictions come amid the space race between the US and China, in lunar exploration and beyond.

NASA's acting administrator Sean Duffy said China aims to return to the moon before the US, and Washington sees this as a critical geopolitical competition.

Control over lunar resources like rare earth minerals, metals, and helium is a strategic priority for both nations.

There has been a growing distrust between the two countries, leading to tighter visa controls for Chinese students and researchers in the science and technology fields. Recent cases of alleged espionage involving Chinese nationals in the US have intensified scrutiny.

This has led to restrictions in space programmes as well as in broader scientific collaboration.

US lawmakers such as Senator Ted Cruz have publicly urged NASA to secure American leadership in space exploration before China can gain a dominant position.