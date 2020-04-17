'Naive' to suggest China dealt well with coronavirus, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has questioned China's methods of tackling the coronavirus pandemic by calling it ''naive'' to suggest that China had dealt better with the crisis.

In an interview, Macron said that "things happened that we don't know about".

Also read: COVID-19 patients recovering quickly after getting remdesivir, an experimental drug

The comments came after an article on the Chinese embassy's website sparked a row sparked. It had claimed that Western countries had ''left the elderly to die in care homes''.

However, China dismissed the row as a "misunderstanding".

Also read: Wuhan, once China's coronavirus epicentre raises death toll by 50%

Government spokesman Zhao Lijian said China had never made any negative comments about how France was coping with the epidemic "and has no intention of making any".

The foreign ministry summoned China's ambassador to "express disapproval".

France has recorded 141,000 cases of Covid-19 and nearly 18,000 deaths.

Whereas, China has recorded 4,632 deaths - including an extra 1,290 deaths announced on Friday in the city of Wuhan, where the pandemic started and where a strict lockdown has only recently been lifted.

Countries including the US, the UK and France have questioned China's transparency over the outbreak.