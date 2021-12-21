Mysterious ‘tank’ spotted floating in Indonesia’s territorial waters

A strange object, like military hardware and resembling an army tank, has been discovered at sea.

The Indonesian military has recognised the strange incident, but has been unable to intercept the floating item.

Last week, photos of the enigmatic object surfaced on Indonesian social media and quickly went viral.

The photos were taken by oil rig employees in the Natuna Sea, a wide, shallow area in the southernmost portion of the South China Sea that is largely within Indonesian national seas, according to local media.

One shot shows the tank drifting in the wide water, its turret and cannon clearly visible.



Masih aja planga-plongo di Natuna.... nih ada tank amphibi punya siapa cobaaaa... pic.twitter.com/wPtzzq1lmZ — Midun (@kakak_pembina) December 16, 2021 ×

While the vehicle appeared to be extensively corroded, some of its external equipment, such as spare jerry cans and a towing cord, appeared to be in good condition.

Another image shows the seafaring tank with a real ship in the background—the anchor handling vessel OPS Astrid.

Due to turbulent conditions, the ship attempted to approach the floating item but was unable to do so.



(With inputs from agencies)