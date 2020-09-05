Mysterious holes nearly 100 feet deep appear in Siberia's tundra region

According to reports, massive holes nearly 100 feet deep were witnessed by a Russian TV crew flying over Siberia's tundra region

Reports said the creators could be linked to climate change, however, researchers have still not been able to point to the exact reason behind the mysterious holes which was first spotted in 2014 in the region, reports indicated.

The holes were found in the Yamal and Taymyr peninsulas in Siberia with some reports saying that it was due to explosive buildup of methane gas, however, it hasn't been confirmed.

The tundra region in Siberia has witnessed a hot summer this time including in 2012 and 2016 and the huge reserve of methane gas in the area may have played a role in the creation of the crators due to a "blowout".

Reports say at least eight other crators have been spotted in the Yamal and Gyda peninsula.

Despite a number of crators of various sizes being spotted in recent years, there have been no credible reports of people actually witnessing the creation giving rise to various theories including UFO landing and bombing tests conducted by the Russian military, however, most of those theories have been disregarded.