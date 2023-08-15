Mysterious blackout in Brazil leaves people without power in 19 states

A blackout hit large parts of Brazil Tuesday (Aug 15) which left people without power in at least 19 states of the country, reported local media. The outage was first reported at 8:31 AM local time, causing a blackout in the north and northeast regions.

The massive outage disrupted public transportation and health services in some areas. Passengers had to be evacuated from subway lines in major cities, including Sao Paulo, Belo Horizonte and Salvador. Traffic on the roads was also disrupted as traffic lights stopped working in major cities.

What was the cause of the blackout?

Brazil’s National System Operator (ONS) is yet to disclose the cause of the problem. However, G1 news website quoted an official as saying that the cause of the blackout must be “operational” as no drought alert could impact energy production and distribution.

“The causes of the occurrence are still being investigated. The recomposition has already started in all regions and by 9:16 AM, 6 thousand MW have already been recomposed”, informed the ONS early this morning.

Energy minister returns from Paraguay

Brazil’s Mines and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira returned to the country promptly after he was informed about the outage. He was accompanying President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on a trip to Paraguay for the inauguration of Santiago Pena.

Meanwhile, the National Electric Energy Agency director Sandoval Feitosa said that the blackout was a “major event”.

Roraima: The only state that escaped the blackout

Roraima managed to avoid the power outage as it relies on local diesel-powered thermoelectric plants for its electricity, unlike the other areas.

Prior to 2019, a significant portion of its power came from Venezuela, but this arrangement was disrupted due to system issues and was not reinstated due to strained relations between Nicolás Maduro's government and former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

The Lula administration has expressed its intention to engage in negotiations with the neighbouring country regarding this matter.