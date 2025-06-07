/Musk vs Trump | Ashley St Clair, who claims to be mother of Tesla CEO's 13th child, offers ‘breakup advice' to POTUS

Ashley St. Clair, who claims to be the mother of one of Elon Musk’s 14 children, has offered US President Donald Trump “breakup advice" amid feud with Elon Musk. Taking to X, Clair said that the US president can contact her if he needs any “breakup advice.”

Ashley St. Clair, claimed to have given birth to Elon Musk’s 13th child last summer and has been in alegal battlein New York to have the former DOGE chief. Clair alleged Musk offered her a $15 million lump sum and $100,000 monthly payments until her child turns 21 to keep quiet about the matter. Musk, who has at least 14 children with four women, has not definitively confirmed paternity but acknowledged a DNA test indicating a “99.9999% Probability of Paternity,” according to reports.

Trump-Musk breakup

From 'Epstein files' to ‘such ingratitude’, Elon Musk has threatened to expose Trump and has claimed that Trump would have lost the presidential polls without him. He has revealed that Trump's name is mentioned in ‘Epstein files’ and has called for a new political party in America.

In response, the US president has called Musk ‘CRAZY’ and expressed his 'disappointment' over his stance on the tax spending bill. He also said that Musk ‘has lost his mind’ and he wouldn’t speak to the Tesla boss. As things get bitter, major questions arise about Musk's government contracts, his immigration status, and whether Trump will take harsher action against his X onslaught.

The major reason for the fallout between Musk and Trump is the tax spending bill, which Trump calls “big and beautiful”, while Musk says it is “big and ugly.” The bill includes tax cuts, Medicaid reductions, and increased border spending and Musk claims that it would raise the national debt significantly. Musk, a key ally of President Trump, donated $300 million to Trump’s 2024 campaign and was appointed as DOGE chief. However, the bromance has now ended.