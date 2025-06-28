/Mumbai-bound Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner makes emergency landing after cabin depressurisation

A Mumbai-bound Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner from Addis Ababa was forced to make an emergency landing early Friday (Jun 27) after seven people onboard fell ill due to cabin depressurisation. The aircraft made an emergency landing in Mumbai at 1:42 am, according to a Times of India report. This comes amid increased scrutiny over safety concerns in Boeing aircraft after the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that killed 241 people.

According to the TOI report citing sources, the Ethiopian Airlines flight ET640 experienced a depressurisation problem mid-air while it was flying over the Arabian Sea at an altitude of 33,000 feet. Following the issue, the pilots executed a rapid descent to a lower altitude, according to the data from Flightradar24.

“On landing, seven passengers were attended to by the airport medical team for decompression-related symptoms, out of which one required hospitalisation,” a source told the media outlet.

For human survival, it is essential that the aircraft cabins are sealed and pressurised with conditioned air and oxygen. This allows planes to fly at higher altitudes where oxygen levels are low. However, on rare occasions, the pressurisation system can face issues. This would result in the pressure and oxygen level in the cabin to drop, following which oxygen masks will be deployed from the overhead panel.

In a similar incident on June 24, seven people onboard an Air India flight fell ill. The passengers on the flight AI 130, which was travelling from London to Mumbai, experienced food poisoning symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.