Multiple people shot in US city Atlanta, at least one dead, five injured: Police

According to reports, multiple people have been shot in an upscale commercial and residential district in the United States city of Atlanta. Police officials in a press conference following the incident said that they are investigating a shooting where at least one person was killed and five others sustained injuries after being shot.

The incident took place on Saturday evening on Market Street near Atlantic Station. Lieutenant Germaine Dearlove, the Atlanta Police Homicide Commander, spoke to the media and said that the people involved in the violence are believed to be 15-21 years old while there is a possibility of more than one shooting being involved.

Reportedly, the police have not identified any suspects or victims yet. Dearlove also told the press that the incident was a result of a dispute between a group of teenagers and adults which ended with gun violence.

More to follow…

