/Mount Fuji town cancels cherry blossom festival amid surge in tourist

Japanese authorities in a town close to Mount Fuji have scrapped this year’s cherry blossom festival after concluding that soaring visitor numbers have become too disruptive for residents. Fujiyoshida, a city that draws huge crowds each spring for its cherry trees set against Japan’s most famous mountain, has struggled to cope with the volume of tourists. Local authorities say the influx has caused severe traffic jams, mounting rubbish problems, and repeated incidents of visitors entering private property.

Some residents have reported tourists opening their doors to use bathrooms without permission, wandering into private gardens, and even relieving themselves on residential land. City leaders say such behaviour has significantly damaged daily life in the area. Mayor Shigeru Horiuchi said the decision to end the decade-old festival was made to protect the well-being of locals, describing the situation as a growing crisis that threatens the community’s dignity and peace. The cherry blossom event began in 2016 at Arakurayama Sengen Park, a popular viewpoint featuring a pagoda overlooking the city and Mount Fuji.

Authorities initially promoted the festival to boost tourism and create a vibrant atmosphere, especially as the location gained popularity on social media. In recent years, however, visitor numbers have surged beyond what the city can manage. Officials estimate that up to 10,000 people now arrive each day during peak blossom season, driven by factors including a weak yen and viral online images.

Although the festival has been cancelled, Fujiyoshida expects heavy footfall throughout April and May and says it is preparing for continued tourist pressure. The move reflects a broader struggle in Japan to curb overtourism. Last year, officials in nearby Fujikawaguchiko installed a large black screen to block a famous photo spot after complaints about littering and illegal parking.