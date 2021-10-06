Morning news brief: Zuckerberg hits out at Facebook whistleblower & more

Amid tensions with China over Taiwan, US President Biden said he had spoken to Chinese President Xi and was ready to "abide by the Taiwan agreement". Earlier, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen warned that there would be "catastrophic consequences" if the country was annexed by China as 56 Chinese warplanes entered the country's airspace on Monday.

After whistleblower claimed Facebook put profits before safety and was harmful to kids, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg hit out saying it was "deeply illogical". Frances Haugen told US lawmakers that the social media giant should be regulated while adding that it "stokes division" and "weakens our democracy".

Ready to abide by Taiwan agreement, says Biden after speaking to President Xi

Chinese fighters have been repeatedly entering Taiwan's air defence zone since last week even as President Tsai Ing-wen warned that there would be "catastrophic consequences" if the country was annexed by China.

'Deeply illogical': Zuckerberg hits out at Facebook whistleblower

Ex-employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen told US lawmakers that the social media giant should be regulated while adding that it "stokes division" and "weakens our democracy".

Russian crew arrives at space station to film first movie in orbit

The Russian crew is set to beat a Hollywood project that was announced last year by 'Mission Impossible' star Tom Cruise together with NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX.

