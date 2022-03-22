Morning news brief: Zelensky wants to meet Putin, Biden says Putin looking to use biological weapons, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: US President Joe Biden said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is looking to use biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. Zelensky insists on need for a 'meeting' with Putin.

Indian PM Narendra Modi held virtual talks with his Australian counterpart PM Scott Morrison. New initiatives for the partnership were announced.

Putin looking to use biological, chemical weapons in Ukraine, says Biden

Without citing any evidence, US President Joe Biden said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is looking to use biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine invasion, a Reuters report said.

Ukrainian President Zelensky insists on need for a 'meeting' with Vladimir Putin, rules out surrender

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday (March 21) reiterated that he wants direct talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as he said that a meeting with the Russian leader "in any format" is needed to end the war.

Any compromises to be agreed with Russia to end war will need referendum, says Ukrainian President Zelensky

Any compromises, which may be agreed with Russia to end the war, would need to be voted on by Ukrainians through a referendum, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, as per a Reuters report.

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Holocaust survivor dies in Russian bombing in Kharkiv

The Buchenwald Memorial foundation on Monday (March 21) said that a 96-year-old man named Boris Romantschenko, who survived four Nazi concentration camps during World War II, was killed Friday (March 18) by a Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

WATCH | Second India-Australia Bilateral Summit: India, Australia discuss Economic cooperation

