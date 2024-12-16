New Delhi, India

Legendary Indian tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away at 73 in San Francisco due to complications from a rare lung disease.

Advertisment

North Korea has criticised South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol amid impeachment proceedings, labelling him a "ringleader of rebellion" over his martial law decree.

In Syria, Israeli strikes reportedly caused massive explosions in Tartus, which registered on earthquake sensors.

Cyclone Chido devastated France's Mayotte, with fears that the death toll could rise to thousands.

Advertisment

Click on the headlines for more

North Korea breaks silence, labels Yoon a 'ringleader of rebellion' amid South Korea's political crisis

Advertisment

North Korean state media on Monday (Dec 16) broke its silence on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, branding him the "ringleader of rebellion" following his suspension over a short-lived martial law decree.

Watch: Israel drops 'earthquake bomb' on Syria, explosion gets 'registered on Richter scale'

Israeli strikes on the Syrian military sites filled the skies with 'colossal' explosions as the blasts got registered on earthquake sensors. According to a war monitor group, the military sites located in the coastal Tartus region were targeted by what was one of "the heaviest strikes" in the Syrian area in more than a decade.

Cyclone Chido devastates France's Mayotte: Death toll could reach thousands

Cyclone Chido, the most devastating storm in nearly a century, has wreaked havoc on Mayotte, a French Indian Ocean territory. The death toll is feared to be in the hundreds and may rise to thousands, according to the island's top government official.

Indian tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passes away at 73, confirms family

Indian tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has passed away at a hospital in San Francisco, his family confirmed on Monday (Dec 16). Hussain, 73, died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis — a rare lung disease, the family said in a statement, as reported by news agency PTI.

Watch | Oil Spills Into Kerch Strait After Russian Tanker Damaged in Storm