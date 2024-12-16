Mayotte, France

Cyclone Chido, the most devastating storm in nearly a century, has wreaked havoc on Mayotte, a French Indian Ocean territory. The death toll is feared to be in the hundreds and may rise to thousands, according to the island's top government official.

Advertisment

The cyclone, with winds reaching 226 km/h, caused widespread destruction on Saturday (Dec 14), uprooting trees, destroying homes and crippling essential infrastructure.

Hospitals and schools damaged

The mayor of Mamoudzou, Ambdilwahedou Soumaila, described the situation as "devastating," with nine people critically injured and 246 suffering serious injuries.

Advertisment

Also read | Israel greenlights $11 million plan to 'double' Golan Heights population amid regional tensions

Hospitals, schools and informal settlements have been severely damaged, leaving many residents without shelter or access to basic services.

Shantytowns, which housed a large portion of Mayotte's population, were flattened.

Advertisment

Many undocumented residents fear seeking help due to concerns over deportation.

Emergency response underway amid challenges

France is ramping up rescue operations by deploying additional soldiers, firefighters and medical personnel to Mayotte.

Supplies, including medical equipment and blood for transfusions, are being sent from nearby Reunion Island. However, the rescue efforts are hampered by damaged airports and power outages.

Also read | UK admits to 'diplomatic contact' with Syria’s HTS rebel group despite terror designation

Global assistance and concerns for neighbouring nations

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed readiness to assist, while the regional Red Cross organisation, PIROI, has mobilised resources.

Cyclone Chido has also affected Mozambique, causing three deaths and prompting UNICEF to provide assistance.

The United Nations warned that 1.7 million people in Malawi, Zimbabwe and Zambia could face flooding due to the storm's aftermath.

Lockdown and relief efforts

Mayotte's 320,000 residents were ordered into lockdown ahead of the cyclone, which has left the territory grappling with extensive damage.

Emergency supplies and personnel continued to arrive by air and sea, as authorities work to restore essential services and provide relief to the island's vulnerable population.

(With inputs from agencies)