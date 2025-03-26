US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz on Tuesday night said that he takes "full responsibility" for organising a text group on the messaging app Signal that accidentally leaked so-called plans to a journalist. The plans included US airstrikes on Houthi militants in Yemen.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, At least 18 people lost their lives in South Korea's wind-driven wildfires that were ravaging in country’s southern region, with the nation's acting president Han Duck-soo saying on Wednesday that the deadly wildfires have caused "unprecedented damage" and exceeded all prediction models. An ancient temple was also destroyed.

In other news, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Mar 25) signed an executive order mandating stricter proof of citizenship requirements for voter registration. Critics have warned that the move could make voting harder for poor and elderly Americans who don't have easy access to documents like passports or birth certificates.

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

'I built the group': Mike Waltz takes 'full responsibility' for making text group that leaked classified information

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz on Tuesday night said that he takes "full responsibility" for organising a text group on the messaging app Signal that accidentally leaked so-called plans to a journalist. The plans included US airstrikes on Houthi militants in Yemen

Advertisment

South Korea's raging wildfires kill at least 18, destroy 1,300-year-old temple

At least 18 people lost their lives in South Korea's wind-driven wildfires that were ravaging in country’s southern region, with the nation's acting president Han Duck-soo saying on Wednesday that the deadly wildfires have caused "unprecedented damage" and exceeded all prediction models. An ancient temple was also destroyed.

Trump signs executive order to tighten voter registration, demands stricter proof of citizenship

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Mar 25) signed an executive order mandating stricter proof of citizenship requirements for voter registration. Critics have warned that the move could make voting harder for poor and elderly Americans who don't have easy access to documents like passports or birth certificates.

Kim Kardashian to testify in 2016 Paris robbery case against suspects

Kim Kardashian will take to the stand in the 2016 Paris robbery case. The SKIMS founder was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel while she was there in the city to attend Paris Fashion Week.

Watch| Swiss anti-burqa law prohibits facial coverage in public, offenders face an immediate fine