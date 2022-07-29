Morning news brief: Xi warns Biden to back off over Taiwan, Russian casualties pile up and more

Warning US President Joe Biden against playing with fire, Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted that the historical ins and outs of the Taiwan question are crystal clear. In other news, Russia has reportedly lost over 75,000 soldiers in the Ukraine war who have either been killed or have been injured.

Click on headlines to read more:

'Those who play with fire will perish by it': Xi Jinping warns Joe Biden over Taiwan

"On Taiwan, President Biden underscored that the United States policy has not changed and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," according to the White House.

UK rivals for PM hold first clash in front of Tory members

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak held their first clash in front of Tory members on Thursday. Rather than squaring off at lecterns from opposite ends of a TV studio, the candidates went on stage one after the other and faced plenty of hard-nosed questioning from Conservatives.

Russia has suffered over 75,000 casualties in Ukraine war: Report

A report in a British newspaper quoting classified US intelligence revealed that the casualty rate amounts to half of the number of troops which were initially committed to the war when President Vladimir Putin announced his "special military operation" against Ukraine on February 24.

'Sri Lanka should seek help from China,' says IMF

'Afghanistan's economy is improving,' says Amir Khan Muttaqi in exclusive conversation with WION