Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (Dec 12) citing ‘people close to Beijing’s thinking’ that China is likely to send a senior official to Trump's Jan 20 inauguration and President Xi Jinping might decline the invitation. In a second such development this week, several schools in Delhi received bomb threat e-mails Friday morning, prompting authorities to swiftly launch search operations on the premises. This comes after nearly 40 Delhi schools received similar threat emails on December 9. The White House has said President Joe Biden is closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh to ensure the protection of religious and ethnic minorities.

‘Too risky to accept,’ Xi likely to decline Trump’s invitation to Jan 20 inauguration

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is not planning to accept US President-elect Donald Trump’s invitation to his January 20 inauguration ceremony.

Multiple Delhi schools receive fresh bomb threats, second time in a week

At least four schools in Delhi received bomb threat e-mails Friday morning (Dec 13), prompting authorities to swiftly launch search operations on the premises.

White House says Biden closely watching Bangladesh situation amid escalating violence against Hindus

US President Joe Biden is closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh to ensure the protection of religious and ethnic minorities, the White House said Thursday (Dec 12).

Tamil Nadu: Six killed in hospital fire, including a minor; bodies recovered from lift

At least six persons, including a minor boy, were killed in a fire accident at a private hospital in this district on Thursday, police and Fire department officials said.

Russia-Ukraine War: NATO Chief Mark Rutte Says, 'Time To Shift To Wartime Mindset'

In the midst of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, NATO Chief Mark Rutte has raised an alarm over the low defense spending of European nations. At an address on Thursday, the military bloc's General Secretary warned that NATO countries were not ready for the threats they face from Russia. Mark Rutte said that the future spending of the alliance would have to be much higher than the target of 2%. Watch in for more details!