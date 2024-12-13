Beijing

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is not planning to accept US President-elect Donald Trump’s invitation to his January 20 inauguration ceremony. Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (Dec 12) citing ‘people close to Beijing’s thinking’ that China is likely to send a senior official to the ceremony. Meanwhile, news agency AP quoted experts as saying that Jinping might see Trump’s invitation to the event as “too risky” to accept.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump’s incoming Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the GOP leader had extended invitation to the Chinese leader. The WSJ quoted a person close to the Trump Team as saying that Trump deeply values his personal relationship with Xi even as he wanted a competition with China.

CBS News earlier reported that Trump extended the invitation just a few days after his Nov 5 election. If Xi chooses to honour the invitation, he would become the first Chinese leader to attend the inauguration ceremony of an American president. According to records maintained by the State Department, the last time a foreign head of state attended the ceremony was in 1874. Normally, foreign dignitaries and diplomats attend the event and represent their respective countries.

According to media reports, the Trump team is considering inviting other world leaders to the event as well, with Hungary PM and a longtime GOP ally Viktor Orban already mulling attending.

The invitation to Xi comes in the backdrop of Trump’s tariff threat to Beijing. Last month, he declared his administration would impose tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China. Trump announced plans to impose a 10 per cent universal import tariff, and a 60 per cent tariff on Chinese imports into the United States. On the issue of Taiwan, Trump has vowed to impose “150 per cent to 200 per cent” tariffs” if Beijing goes on to invade the island nation.

