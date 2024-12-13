Washington DC

US President Joe Biden is closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh to ensure the protection of religious and ethnic minorities, the White House said Thursday (Dec 12). The statement added that US will hold the interim government of Muhammad Yunus responsible for any violence against any community.

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said, “The security situation in Bangladesh has been difficult following the ouster of the former prime minister. And we have been working closely with the interim government to enhance the capability of their law enforcement and security services to deal with the challenge.”

“We have been very clear in our engagement with all Bangladeshi leaders that protection of religious and ethnic minorities … security to all Bangladeshis regardless of religion or ethnicity. We want to hold them to that,” the official added in response to a question.

Protests have taken place in several cities of the US, including in Washington DC, urging the US government to intervene to stop escalating violence against Hindus in the Muslim-majority South Asian nation.

Several Hindu groups and temples have come under attack in Bangladesh over the past weeks. The interim government itself admitted earlier this week that dozens of incidents of violence against Hindus had taken place but maintained it was purely political violence and not religious.

Last month, an Indian-American group called Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) wrote a letter to US President-elect Donald Trump and warned that Bangladesh was fast turning into a radicalised Islamic state.

"Bangladesh is rapidly descending into a radicalised Islamic state, all under the watch of the US, the State Department, and the UN who must act now to restore democracy and protect minorities. I request not only President Biden but would urge President Trump and his transition team to give priority to restoration of peace and protect minorities in Bangladesh," wrote Khanderao Kand, president of the FIIDS.

Kand wrote another letter to Joe Biden, in which he argued, “Bangladesh's progress as a democratic and inclusive society depends on safeguarding the rights of all its citizens, including its most vulnerable populations. We trust that your leadership will champion these values and help restore hope for those who continue to face oppression and displacement."

Last month, the Indian government also told Dhaka that safety of Hindus in the country was the interim government’s responsibility. "The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the government of Bangladesh," said India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

(With inputs from agencies)