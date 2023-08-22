Morning news brief: Wagner chief posts video message, Storm Hilary moves north, and more
Good morning! Start your day with WIONs morning brief
Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Monday (August 21) posted his first-ever video address since attempting the coup against Russian President Vladimir Putin in June, earlier this year. In other news, Tropical Storm Hilary has drenched Southern California in flood water after making landfall on Sunday (August 20). The storm is now moving north, putting several states on high alert.
Months after attempting an unthinkable yet failed military coup against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has appeared in his first video address.
Storm Hilary has left the people in Southern California cleaning as the tropical storm flooded streets, toppled trees, downed power lines and triggered mudslides on Monday (August 21). Reports have mentioned that the system marched northward, triggering flood watches and warnings in more than a half dozen states.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday (August 22) departed for Johannesburg, South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg under the South African Chairmanship.
Donald Trump has declared that he will turn himself in to face racketeering and other charges stemming from his bid to overturn the 2020 election on Thursday (August 24).