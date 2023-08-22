PM Modi departs for South Africa to attend 15th BRICS Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday (August 22) departed for Johannesburg, South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg under the South African Chairmanship.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Johannesburg, South Africa.



He is visiting South Africa from 22-24 August at the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg under the South African Chairmanship. pic.twitter.com/hRy220autL — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023 ×

PM Modi said that BRICS has been pursuing a solid cooperation agenda across diverse sectors, further adding that it has become a platform for discussing and reflecting on issues of concern for the entire Global South.

The Indian prime minister said, "I look forward to interacting with a number of guest countries that have been invited to participate in this event."

"I also look forward to holding bilateral meetings with some of the Leaders present in Johannesburg," he added.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that this summit will provide a valuable opportunity for BRICS to determine prospective areas of cooperation and examine institutional development.

"BRICS has been pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors. We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system. This Summit will provide a useful opportunity for BRICS to identify future areas of cooperation and review institutional development," PM Modi said in a statement.

Leaving for South Africa to take part in the BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg. I will also take part in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue events. The Summit will give the platform to discuss issues of concern for the Global South and other areas of… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2023 ×

PM Modi is set to attend the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of the country's president Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, which is being held in Johannesburg from 22-24 August 2023.

This will be the Indian prime minister's third visit to South Africa and will also mark the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa.

PM Modi in his departure statement said, "I am visiting the Republic of South Africa from 22-24 August 2023 at the invitation of H.E Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, to attend the 15th BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg under the South African Chairmanship."

"During my stay in Johannesburg, I will also participate in BRICS–Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue event that will be held as part of the BRICS Summit activities," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will join the BRICS summit virtually while the country's delegation will be led by foreign minister Sergey Lavrov. He is also set to attend a special event with the theme “Brics – Africa outreach and Brics plus dialogue”.

This event is scheduled to take place after the BRICS Summit and will welcome dozens of countries, primarily from the African continent, invited by South Africa.

From South Africa, PM Modi will travel to Athens, Greece on Friday (August 25), at the invitation of the country's prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

On 25th August I will be visiting Greece, a nation with whom India has civilisational contacts for centuries. I look forward to talks with @PrimeministerGR Kyriakos Mitsotakis. I will also be interacting with the Indian community there. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2023 ×

"This will be my first visit to this ancient land. I have the honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years," PM Modi said in a statement.

"Contacts between our two civilizations stretch back over two millennia. In modern times, our ties have been strengthened by shared values of democracy, the rule of law and pluralism. Cooperation in diverse sectors such as trade and investment, defence, and cultural and people-to-people contacts have been bringing our two countries closer," the Indian prime minister said on the civilizational ties between India and Greece.

"I look forward to my visit to Greece opening a new chapter in our multifaceted relationship," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE