Storm Hilary: After drenching Southern California and Southwest, it moves north

Storm Hilary has left the people in Southern California cleaning as the tropical storm flooded streets, toppled trees, downed power lines and triggered mudslides on Monday (August 21). Reports have mentioned that the system marched northward, triggering flood watches and warnings in more than a half dozen states.

It emerged as the first land fallen tropical storm in Southern California since September 25, 1939. Hilary led to a record-breaking downpour overnight as up to 28 centimetres of rain were recorded in some areas.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami warned that "continued life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding" was expected over portions of the southwestern US after the rainfall, but it also mentioned that the tropical storm had lost much of its strength.

Hilary arrived in California as a rare tropical storm that dumped 10 to 12 cm of rain on coastal areas and 25 cm or more in the mountains.

It made landfall on Sunday on Mexico's northwestern Pacific Coast as a hurricane and then headed toward California. Its centre slammed into the north of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula.

Hilary was a Category 4 hurricane, whihc is the second-most powerful on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, but it was downgraded to a tropical storm as it crossed into the US.

The officials have not reported deaths, or life-threatening injuries so far., but warnings have been issued over risks in the mountainous regions where the wet hillsides could unleash mudslides.

Watch: Tropical storm Hilary brings flooding in Southern California

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Alison Hesterly said that in the San Bernardino Mountains, east of Los Angeles, crews were working to clear mud that has been blocking the homes of about 800 residents.

Local reports have mentioned that the remnants of Hilary were expected to dump heavy rains in Nevada and Utah and into the Northwest, where more than 4 million people remained under the threat of flooding until Monday night.

We are working around the clock responding to the effects of Hurricane Hilary. PLEASE: if you don’t need to travel, stay home. Caltrans and other state agencies can do our work more efficiently AND it’s safer for you. pic.twitter.com/600ON09jKb — Caltrans HQ (@CaltransHQ) August 21, 2023 ×

Thank you to all first responders, staff, & volunteers who have been working around the clock to monitor the storm & keep people safe.



This morning, Governor @GavinNewsom dropped by the @LACity Emergency Operations Center to deliver donuts & gratitude on behalf of our state. pic.twitter.com/sCbRClmyvl — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) August 21, 2023 ×

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell told reporters aboard Air Force One: "Fortunately, Californians listened to their local officials and took the necessary preparedness actions to help protect themselves and their families."

The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom said that authorities opened five storm shelters and deployed more than 7,500 personnel, including several hundred National Guard soldiers as well as swiftwater rescue teams.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE