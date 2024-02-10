Morning news brief: US, UK call for probe in Pak elections, Indian-origin man dies in US; and more

The United States, the European Union and Britain called for an investigation into the electoral process of Pakistan and separately expressed concerns regarding the reported irregularities.

Elsewhere, Indian-origin man Vivek Taneja died in the United States after he was attacked and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Click here to read more:

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo Nawaz Sharif said on Friday (Feb 9) that his government would try to improve relations with neighbouring countries.

Indian-origin man Vivek Taneja died this week in Washington, United States after he got involved in a scuffle outside a restaurant and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The United States, the European Union and Britain on Friday (Feb 9) separately expressed concerns regarding the electoral process of Pakistan in the wake of voting which took place on Thursday (Feb 8) and appealed for an investigation into reported irregularities.

Two people were killed in a small jet plane after it caught fire while making an emergency landing on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida on Friday (Feb 9).