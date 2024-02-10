US, EU, UK express concern over irregularities in Pakistan elections, urge for probe

The United States, the European Union and Britain on Friday (Feb 9) separately expressed concerns over Pakistan's electoral process in the wake of voting which took place on Thursday (Feb 8) and appealed for an investigation into reported irregularities.



The election results still remains indecisive as both, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's party and ex-prime minister Imran Khan declared victory.



The elections were held on 265 national assembly seats, and to gain simple majority to form the government a party has to secure 133 seats.

The United States and the European Union both made statements regarding allegations of interference, which included arrests of activists and said that claims of interference, fraud and irregularities should be fully investigated.

US says 'undue restrictions on freedom of expression" during polls

The US State Department said Pakistan faced "undue restrictions on freedoms of expression" during the polls and also spoke about violence and attacks on media workers.



"We join credible international and local election observers in their assessment that these elections included undue restrictions on freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly. We condemn electoral violence, restrictions on the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including attacks on media workers, and restrictions on access to the Internet and telecommunication services, and are concerned about allegations of interference in the electoral process. Claims of interference or fraud should be fully investigated," said the United States, in a statement.



The EU, in a statement, emphasised a "lack of a level playing field", and attributed it to "the inability of some political actors to contest the elections" and also emphasised restrictions imposed on freedom of assembly, freedom of expression and internet access.

The United States, European Union and Britain said that they are willing to work with Pakistan's next government and did not congratulate any party or candidate.



In a statement, British Foreign Minister David Cameron noted "serious concerns raised about the fairness and lack of inclusivity of the elections."



Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has been facing multiple legal cases because of which he was disqualified as a candidate and sentenced to long prison terms.