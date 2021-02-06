Morning news brief: US to revoke Houthi terror tag, Twitter fumes at Myanmar, more

US under President Joe Biden may soon revoke the designation of Houthis in Yemen as terrorists. Donald Trump administration had given the terror tag on the very last day in power. Meanwhile Twitter has condemned Myanmar's move to block the platform. China's Tianwen-1 probe has snapped first images of Mars. Read this and more in WION's morning news brief.



US to revoke terrorist designation of Houthis in Yemen





The United Nations describes Yemen as the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis, with 80% of its people in need.

Twitter condemns Myanmar's move to block access to platform





After the coup in Myanmar, social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have been blocked

Donald Trump should not receive intelligence briefings, Joe Biden feels





When asked what was his concern about Trump getting the intelligence briefings, Biden said that he would "rather not speculate out loud"

'Pure anti-semitism': Israel's Netanyahu slams ICC decision and says will fight it





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the ICC as a 'political body' while the United States said it had 'serious concerns' over the decision

World Health Organization says China granted it 'full access' for COVID-19 origin probe in Wuhan

The visit by the WHO team took months to negotiate after China only agreed to it amid massive international pressure at the World Health Assembly meeting last May, and Beijing has continued to deny calls for a strictly independent investigation

Mars ahead! China's Tianwen-1 probe snaps first photo of red planet





The five-tonne Tianwen-1 includes a Mars orbiter, a lander and a rover that will study the planet's soil

