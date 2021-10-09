Morning news brief: US-Taliban set to meet, Facebook outage again, and more

Although the US has stayed in regular contact with Taliban since the terrorist organisation took control of Afghanistan, the two groups are set to meet face-to-face for the first time since the Taliban took control of the South Asian country. Meanwhile, in less than four days after the mega global outage of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, the social media platform went offline once again. In Covid news, Brazil on Friday surpassed 600,000 deaths from the deadly coronavirus, reveals the health ministry.

US set to meet Taliban soon in first face-to-face meeting

The US troops were given till August 31 by Taliban to completely pack up their belongings and leave Afghanistan. Since then, there has been no official known face-to-face communication between the two countries.

Facebook, Instagram stop working yet again; Twitterati open bag of memes

Several users of Facebook and Instagram started complaining about not being able to access the social media platforms yet again.

Latin America's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 1.5 million with 600,000 deaths in Brazil

This comes in when Latin America's death toll from coronavirus surpassed 1.5 million. The toll is at least 1,500,350 deaths, with more than 45 million cases of the virus recorded.

Gravitas: When war criminals won the Peace Prize