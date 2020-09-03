Morning news brief: US states asked to be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine, US sanctions ICC prosecutor & more

US states asked to be ready to distribute coronavirus vaccine by November 1: Report

US President Donald Trump had promised to bring in the vaccine before the US elections which takes place on November 3.

US sanctions International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda

US sanctions were also initiated against Phakiso Mochochoko, director of the ICC's Jurisdiction, Complementary and Cooperation Division.

In tit-for-tat move, US imposes fresh restrictions on Chinese diplomats

US President Donald Trump has taken a tough stance against China in the run-up to US Presidential Elections 2020 slated to be held in November.

Dwayne Johnson reveals he and family have recovered from COVID-19, urges fans to wear masks

Johnson said in the Instagram post that he and his spouse, Lauren and their daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, caught the virus about 2-1/2 weeks ago.

Watch: Gravitas: Why is America still burning?