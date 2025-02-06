The Indian nationals,104 in total, were deported from the United States on Wednesday (Feb 5) and claimed they were handcuffed and tied with chains while being sent in the aircraft.

'Worse than hell': Indian immigrants say they were handcuffed, tied with chains while being deported from US

The Indian nationals, who were deported from the United States (US) on Wednesday (Feb 5), claimed they were chained, handcuffed and were not allowed to even use the washroom for 40 straight hours while onboard a US military aircraft.

Not 'hostile': Trump administration backtracks from US President's Gaza 'take over' remark

A day after US President Donald Trump announced his plan to take over Gaza, his administration on Wednesday (Feb 5) seem to be backtracking from his proposal.

After US, Israel announces departure from 'anti-semitic' UN Human Rights Council

A day after President Donald Trump announced the US withdrawal from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Israel said it would join Trump and do the same.

It Ends With Us feud: PR firm files defamation suit against Blake Lively

It Ends With Us feud: The whole legal tussle has taken a turn with a crisis management firm filing defamation suit against Hollywood actress Blake Lively. Jed Wallace of Street relations has filed the suit against Lively.