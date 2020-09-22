Morning news brief: US sanctions on Iran, Taiwan scrambles jets again & more!

US imposes sanctions against Iran, Venezuela's Maduro

The US government also accused Iran of carrying out attack on Saudi oil facilities. However, Iran said the sanctions would have no effect calling it "nothing new."

Taiwan scrambles fighters for fourth time in five days amid Chinese incursion

The Chinese fighters had intruded the same defence zone thrice last week as Taiwan's defence ministry said it has "the right to self-defence and to counter-attack".

UK upgrades virus alert level; PM Johnson set to announce new measures

PM Johnson will also be chairing COBR emergencies committee meeting on Tuesday morning, the British PM had earlier said that the rising cases were "cause for great concern".

New York police officer charged with spying for China

Through his contacts with the Tibetan community, the 33-year-old man gathered information between 2018 and 2020 on the community's activities, as well as identified potential information sources.

